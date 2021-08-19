Patrick Beverley addresses rumor of infamous trash talk to Steph Curry

Patrick Beverley had some battles with Stephen Curry during the playoffs when Beverley was with the Los Angeles Clippers. At one point, the veteran guard supposedly told Curry “the next five years are mine.” Of course, Beverley claims that never happened.

The Warriors had made five straight NBA Finals appearances before the Clippers blew them out early in the 2019-20 season. Sean Deveney of Heavy.com reported at the time that Beverley talked some trash to Curry during that game, telling the two-time MVP, “You had the last five years, the next five are mine.” Curry is said to have laughed and replied, “Aren’t you 31?”

With Beverley having been traded this week (twice), Josiah Johnson decided to mock him over the alleged exchange.

Patrick Beverley: “The next 5 years are mine!” Steph: pic.twitter.com/RUD8pHQNZf — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) August 16, 2021

Beverley said he got a kick out of the story but denied that it ever happened.

“Yal gotta chill. Never said this ever. Stop listening to the internet. Funny as s— tho,” Beverley replied along with a facepalm emoji.

It seems unlikely that Devaney would make the story up. Perhaps Beverley is just embarrassed with the way things have turned out, although the Warriors did miss the playoffs each of the last two seasons. The first two of those five years certainly have not belonged to Beverley, however.

Curry and Beverley had some heated exchanges during the playoffs in the past, but that all seems like a distant memory. That is even more true now that Beverley has been sent to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0