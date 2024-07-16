Patrick Beverley signs with surprising new team

Longtime NBA veteran Patrick Beverley is making a surprise career move.

Beverley announced on his “The Pat Bev Podcast with Rone” Tuesday that he will be playing overseas next season. The 36-year-old has signed a deal with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Premier League.

Beverley had said earlier in the week that he was debating between signing with an NBA team for the veteran minimum or accepting a “historic” contract to play overseas. He chose the latter.

“They gave me everything I asked for … I couldn’t refuse,” Beverley said Tuesday of the deal the Israeli team offered him.

Beverley played around 20 minutes per game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks last season. He averaged 6.0 points, 2.6 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game after being traded to Milwaukee and helped the team reach the postseason. He suggested after the season that he felt he was worthy of a raise.

There were likely several teams interested in adding Beverley for the veteran minimum, as he remains a useful rotational piece and strong defender. The point guard will now look to showcase those skills in a new league.