Patrick Beverley threw shade at former team Clippers after beating them

Patrick Beverley got to live out the “I took that personally” meme in real life this week.

The Minnesota Timberwolves guard had a big game on Monday against his former team, the LA Clippers. Beverley finished with 11 points and 12 assists in a 122-104 blowout victory.

After the game, Beverley threw some shade at the Clippers, who traded him last summer in a package for fellow guard Eric Bledsoe.

“I wanted to come out here and pass the ball,” said Beverley, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints. “One of the reasons [they traded me], Clippers was always looking for another guard cuz they said I wasn’t a playmaker, so I wanted to set the tone with that tonight.”

The 12 assists tied a career-high for Beverley. While he came out on Monday to prove a point, it is true that he was not very much of a playmaker with the Clippers. Beverley only recorded double-digit assists twice in his entire four-year tenure with the team.

To his credit, Beverley is posting the best assist numbers of his career with Minnesota this season. He is averaging 5.3 of them per game (compared 4.1 a game for Bledsoe in L.A.). Beverley has taken other swipes at his old team since being traded, so Monday’s win was obviously a sweet one for him.

Photo: Nov 13, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley (22) enters a game against Los Angeles Clippers during the first quarter at Staples Center. The Clippers wins 129-102. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports