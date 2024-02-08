 Skip to main content
Patrick Beverley gets traded to new Eastern Conference contender

February 8, 2024
by Darryn Albert
Patrick Beverley clapping his hands

Nov 2, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley (22) applauds the fans during the fourth quarter against the Toronto Raptors at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PatBev is oficially on the move once again.

Veteran guard Patrick Beverley broke the news himself on Thursday that he has been traded by the Philadelphia 76ers to the Milwaukee Bucks. Beverley announced the news via an X post to his “Pat Bev Pod” account.

The news was confirmed by Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, who reported that the Bucks are sending fellow guard Cam Payne and a second-round draft pick back to the 76ers for Beverley.

The three-time All-Defensive Teamer Beverley can still ball at 35 years old. He was averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists in less than 20 minutes a game off the bench for the 76ers. Beverley has been surprisingly competent on offense with a strong floater game and a still-effective three-point shot to go along with his trademark defensive intensity.

The trade reunites Beverley with his former LA Clippers coach Doc Rivers, who is now in charge of the 33-18 Bucks. He should be able to carve out a nice niche in Milwaukee as Damian Lillard’s backup, which should be interesting because of how the two have feuded in the past.

