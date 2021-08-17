Patrick Beverley traded to Timberwolves from Grizzlies

Patrick Beverley was traded from the Clippers to the Grizzlies as part of a four-player deal on Sunday, but the veteran point guard never actually made it to Memphis.

Beverley was involved in another trade on Tuesday, this time to the Minnesota Timberwolves. ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports that the T-Wolves are sending Jarrett Culver and Juancho Hernangomez to Memphis in exchange for Beverley.

While he appeared in just 37 games last year due to injury, Beverley is an experienced player who should be able to provide leadership for Minnesota’s young roster. He went to the postseason several times during his stints with the Houston Rockets and Los Angeles Clippers.

Beverley averaged 7.5 points per game last season, which was his lowest mark since he was a rookie. He’ll likely have more opportunities for playing time with the Timberwolves.

Photo: Frenchieinportland/Wikimedia via CC-BY-SA 4.0