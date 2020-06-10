Pau Gasol interested in return to Lakers

Could Pau Gasol’s association with the Los Angeles Lakers have another chapter to it?

The veteran forward said Tuesday that he wants to play another season professionally, and said that returning to the Lakers would be an interesting option for him, in addition to playing for Barcelona in Europe.

“My intention is to play another season if the foot is OK, either in the NBA or in Europe,” Gasol said, via Tales Azzoni of the Associated Press. “A final season with the Lakers is attractive, finishing at Barca is attractive, but you have to see the real possibilities and see what situation would be best for the circumstances of the moment.”

Gasol said he wants to keep playing in order to give himself one more opportunity of playing at the Olympics, which have been pushed back to 2021.

The veteran Spaniard was an incredibly popular Laker who was an integral part of two championships in 2009 and 2010. He was so integral, in fact, that no less an authority than Kobe Bryant said Gasol deserves to have his jersey retired with the franchise. A return would not only be sentimental, but would also allow him to play a role on another contending team.