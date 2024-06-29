 Skip to main content
Paul George makes big decision on his Clippers contract

June 29, 2024
by Grey Papke
Paul George in a Clippers jersey

Feb 26, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Clippers guard Paul George (13) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George is officially heading to the open market.

The Los Angeles Clippers forward is opting out of his $48.7 million player option and will become a free agent, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. George is already setting up meetings with other teams, though he has not ruled out returning to the Clippers.

Only a handful of teams have the cap space to land a player like George on a potential max deal. The Philadelphia 76ers are the most prominent, though the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic are also coming off playoff appearances and could theoretically get a deal done. Other teams will be interested, but getting George there would be a lot more difficult.

Thus far, the Clippers have been reluctant to offer George a max contract and have not really put on a massive effort to convince him to stay. We will see if that changes now that he could legitimately leave.

