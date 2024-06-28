Clippers not desperate to keep Paul George?

Speculation continues regarding the future of Paul George with the Los Angeles Clippers, and one reporter is noting how ambivalent the organization seems to be about keeping him.

In an appearance on ESPN’s “NBA Today” Friday, Brian Windhorst noted that, as far as he knows, the Clippers are not making a massive effort to keep George with free agency just two days away. Windhorst noted that the team still is not willing to offer George a max contract or max years, and that he is puzzled by their lack of effort in trying to keep him.

"[The Clippers] are not acting like they're desperate to keep him." 😳 @WindhorstESPN doesn't understand why the Clippers are not worried about losing Paul George 🤔 pic.twitter.com/rD9IPFSW2K — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 28, 2024

“This is a very important player to them. They were very heavily invested in him in the draft picks that they used to trade (for) him. But they are not acting like they are desperate to keep him,” Windhorst said. “We’re so used to seeing these teams that are in danger of losing star free agents pull out all the stops. They are not offering him a max contract. They are not offering him max years.

“There are serious contenders out there, multiple teams, that are ready to pay Paul George. And yet, the Clippers, at least as far as I’m aware, the Clippers have not changed their stance. So you’re asking yourself, why? Why are they not worried about Philadelphia coming in Sunday night and landing Paul George with a huge offer? Why are they not worried about Paul George pulling out stops to try to force his way to Golden State? Why are they not worried about the longshot possibility that he’d look at going back to Oklahoma City? There’s got to be a reason. I don’t understand what it is.”

It is not new that the Clippers are balking at giving George a max contract. They may have their reasons, but it is a stance that risks alienating George, and there are already rumors that he might try to force his way out of Los Angeles. Perhaps the Clippers are calling his bluff, or maybe he is calling theirs. That could, for instance, be a path for both sides to get what they want.

If George simply declines his option and signs elsewhere, however, the Clippers will likely have some questions to answer. Perhaps they really do not think it will come to that.