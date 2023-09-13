 Skip to main content
Paul George goes viral for his incredibly spot-on Doc Rivers impression

September 13, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Paul George dribbling the ball

Jan 22, 2023; Dallas, Texas, USA; LA Clippers guard Paul George (13) brings the ball up court against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Paul George clearly took the brief time he spent with Doc Rivers to heart.

During the latest episode of his popular “Podcast P” show, the LA Clippers All-Star George busted out a stunningly accurate impression of Rivers, his former head coach on the team. Even Clippers owner Steve Ballmer, who was a guest on the episode, was impressed by George’s rendition.

Take a listen.

It is absolutely staggering how perfect that impression was, complete with Rivers’ trademark rasp. If you closed your eyes and just listened, you would genuinely believe that it was Rivers talking.

George and Rivers only got one season together on the Clippers (2019-20) before Rivers got fired. The two weren’t exactly best friends either as they got into a war-of-words in the media shortly afer their partnership ended. But even Rivers would have to give George props for how dead-on he was in that viral clip.

