Paul George sparks excitement with latest announcement

We only got to see 32 games of Paul George last season, but he could be breaking off an early preview of what is to come for next season.

The LA Clippers star sparked buzz this week by telling Law Murray of The Athletic that he plans to return to the Drew League. George has not played in the Drew League since 2014 when he was still with the Indiana Pacers.

Murray adds that George will not be suiting up at the iconic pro-am league this weekend but could do so at some point in August.

George, a Los Angeles native, was electric when he last played at the L.A.-based Drew League eight years ago. Take a look.

Though the Drew League takes place every summer, there has been renewed interest in it this year especially (thanks to one NBA star’s recent return). Now George may be next to make his grand reappearance at the Drew.