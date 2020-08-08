Paul George’s girlfriend Daniela Rajic in beef with Damian Lillard’s sister La’nae

Not only did Paul George and Damian Lillard trade some shots on Instagram Saturday, but now others from their respective sides are getting involved as well.

On Saturday, George’s Clippers beat Lillard’s Trail Blazers 122-117 in part due to Lillard missing key free throws at the end of the game. Patrick Beverley, who was not playing in the game, trolled Lillard over the missed free throws. Lillard responded after the game, saying the Clippers enjoyed his misses because they’re used to him getting the best of them. Then things got even more testy when all three players traded Instagram comments.

The story doesn’t end there.

Lillard’s sister La’nae gave some commentary on her Instagram story Saturday, calling Beverley some bad words. Then, she later took shots at George’s girlfriend, Daniela Rajic.

“Everyone know how my mouth can get … you can’t talk. You got a h-e stripper pregnant, then you wiped the (expletive). Then, look at her lips, look at her face … I’m getting personal with it. I don’t care,” La’nae said.

Rajic responded on her Instagram story, calling La’nae a “hating a– w–re.” She also called La’nae a “cow”.

Yeah, so things really just hit a whole new level of intense.

The family members may not be a part of the NBA Bubble in Orlando, but they are definitely getting involved in things. The only thing that would help settle matters would be if the teams faced each other again.