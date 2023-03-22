Paul George taken to locker room with leg injury

Paul George was taken to the locker room after suffering a right leg injury during his Los Angeles Clippers’ 101-100 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

The game was tied at 91 with 4:38 left and George was going up for a rebound. As he came down, Lu Dort collided with him, causing George’s right knee to hyperextend.

Here’s the play where Paul George suffered what appears to be a leg injury. pic.twitter.com/k0JbXyrXvn — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 22, 2023

George was down on the ground and had to be helped to the locker room. Video from the Clippers’ telecast showed him being carried through the tunnel away from the court at Crypto.com Arena.

George had 18 points, 7 rebounds and 5 assists prior to exiting the game.

The Clippers are 38-35 after the defeat, which has them fifth in the tough Western Conference.