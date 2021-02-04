 Skip to main content
Paul George takes high road in response to Jared Dudley shade

February 3, 2021
by Larry Brown

Paul George

Paul George isn’t bothering himself with some petty criticism from Jared Dudley.

Dudley released an e-book this week to tell the story of his experience winning a championship with the Lakers in the Orlando bubble. One passage from the book got particular attention. Dudley claimed that the Lakers were bothered by talk from George last year. The Clippers saying they were the team to beat in LA bothered the Lakers. Some Lakers players felt George hadn’t earned the right to say that sort of thing.

George was asked about the matter following his Los Angeles Clippers’ win at Cleveland on Wednesday night. He took the high road and effectively said he wasn’t dropping down to Dudley’s level.

That’s a good response from Dudley. George is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player. He shouldn’t be concerned with what Dudley says.

PG was weak mentally at times in the Orlando bubble. He acknowledged that in some recent comments, and he’s already being better about not letting things bother him.

