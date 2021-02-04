Paul George takes high road in response to Jared Dudley shade

Paul George isn’t bothering himself with some petty criticism from Jared Dudley.

Dudley released an e-book this week to tell the story of his experience winning a championship with the Lakers in the Orlando bubble. One passage from the book got particular attention. Dudley claimed that the Lakers were bothered by talk from George last year. The Clippers saying they were the team to beat in LA bothered the Lakers. Some Lakers players felt George hadn’t earned the right to say that sort of thing.

George was asked about the matter following his Los Angeles Clippers’ win at Cleveland on Wednesday night. He took the high road and effectively said he wasn’t dropping down to Dudley’s level.

“God bless him. God bless you, Jared Dudley. I don’t know what it is. Dudes love throwing my name in stuff, but god bless you, Jared.” Paul George when asked about Jared Dudley’s comments about him. #Clippers pic.twitter.com/wkCrLvnxGq — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 4, 2021

That’s a good response from Dudley. George is a six-time All-Star and five-time All-NBA player. He shouldn’t be concerned with what Dudley says.

PG was weak mentally at times in the Orlando bubble. He acknowledged that in some recent comments, and he’s already being better about not letting things bother him.