Paul George got brutally roasted by 76ers fan while stuck in traffic

Paul George has learned quickly that Philadelphia 76ers fans are an unforgiving sort, and one anecdote in particular drove that home for him.

In January, video emerged of George stuck in traffic as Philadelphia fans celebrated the Eagles’ victory in the NFC Championship game. On his latest episode of “Podcast P,” George revealed that he got burned badly by one Philadelphia fan amid the celebrations.

“As soon as I roll the window down, they’re like, ‘Yo, that’s Paul George!'” George recounted. “(Someone) said, ‘Yo, we could’ve kept Tobias (Harris) if you’re going to do this s—.'”

PG reveals what a Philly fan said to him while stuck in the Eagles parade & the reaction was PRICELESS 😭 pic.twitter.com/lRB2Gdc5rg — Podcast P with Paul George (@PodcastPShow) May 26, 2025

George joked that as soon as he got home, he got the closest basketball and went to work in response to the burn.

Harris spent six seasons with the 76ers, but was never particularly popular with fans due to a perceived lack of production relative to expectations. The comment comparing George to him was certainly not meant as a compliment.

The 76ers let Harris walk in free agency last summer and brought George in as an upgrade. Instead, George played in just 41 games and averaged just 16.2 points per game, making him one of the biggest disappointments of the NBA season.

The fact that Philly fans are ruthless is no secret, and George seemed to pick up on that. It was not enough to stop him from coming off as rather tone-deaf as the team’s season went down the drain, though.