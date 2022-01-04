 Skip to main content
Tobias Harris gets defiant with 76ers fans after being booed

January 3, 2022
by Larry Brown

Tobias Harris stares

Tobias Harris became defiant with Philadelphia 76ers fans on Monday night after being unhappy with the treatment he received from them.

Harris had 14 points, six rebounds and six assists in his team’s 133-112 win over the Houston Rockets. Harris did not shoot the ball well to begin the game and went 6/15 overall, missing all three of his 3-point attempts.

Harris went 3/10 in the first half and heard boos from the home fans after missing his last shot of the half.

So after making a shot in the fourth quarter and receiving applause, Harris could be seen telling the fans “don’t clap.”

Joel Embiid, who had a triple-double, said it was all done in fun between the two parties.

Sixers acting coach Dan Burke says they talked with Harris at halftime about trying to block out the noise.

The Sixers gave Harris a five-year, $180 million contract in July 2019. Many Sixers fans felt at the time that the team picked the wrong player to keep and the wrong one to let go. Harris has some big expectations from the fans and is not living up to them, which plays a part in this sort of treatment.

