Paul George appears to have profane message for haters

Paul George appeared to post a message to his haters on Instagram Thursday.

George posted an image of text that said:

“Idgaf what anybody think about me. F— is u thinkin (sic) about me for anyway.”

The text has been edited by Larry Brown Sports for profanity. “Idgaf” is an acronym that stands for “I don’t give a f—.”

George’s Los Angeles Clippers lost 127-114 to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 2 of their first-round playoff series on Wednesday night to even the series at 1-1. George shot just 4/17 (23.5 percent) from the field in the game and was a -13. He also was mocked for shooting an airball in the third quarter. Game 1 was a different story, as George scored 27 points in an 8-point win.

George has been active on Instagram lately. He also got into it with Damian Lillard after a Clippers-Blazers game two weeks ago.