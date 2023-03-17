Paul Pierce again clears up rumor about infamous wheelchair

There have been a lot of rumors about the infamous incident where Paul Pierce left the court in a wheelchair during the 2008 NBA Finals, and the Boston Celtics star has decided to clear up the juiciest one.

Pierce left Game 1 of the 2008 NBA Finals between the Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers after he went to the floor grabbing his knee. He was carried off and taken to the locker room in a wheelchair, only to triumphantly return a short while later and help lead Boston to a win.

Many have accused Pierce of being overly dramatic. During the latest episode of Kevin Garnett’s “KG Certified” on Showtime, Celtics star Jaylen Brown asked Pierce about the wheelchair incident. Pierce said he sprained his MCL and that any talk of him having a bathroom emergency is ridiculous.

“I sprained my MCL. Don’t believe all the rumors that I had to go to the bathroom,” Pierce said. “Everybody talking about I had to take a s—. Get the f— outta here. I turned my MCL, dog. You act like you can’t play on an MCL (injury). You never done that?

“I sprained my MCL and the doctor said, ‘No, no, no, no, don’t put no weight on it.’ I’m like, ‘I’m gonna stand up,’ and he’s like, ‘Don’t put no weight on it.’ Then they carry me. I didn’t ask for that. I didn’t say, ‘Go get the wheelchair!'”

You can hear the exchange below, but be aware that the clip contains inappropriate language.

The thing about the bathroom rumor is that Pierce is the one who started it. He said a few years ago that he had to go to the bathroom, which is why he went to the locker room and returned so quickly. Pierce was obviously joking, but that is what led to the talk of him pooping his pants. Perhaps he regrets starting all of that.