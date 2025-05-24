Paul Pierce cruelly trolls Knicks fans after Game 2 loss to Pacers

Paul Pierce is thoroughly enjoying his hate-watch of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The New York Knicks lost in Game 2 of their ECF series against the Indiana Pacers on Friday night by the final score of 114-109. The Pacers now hold a 2-0 series lead after taking both games on the Knicks’ home floor at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y.

Fans of the Knicks were in complete shambles following the loss in Game 1. The retired Boston Celtics legend Pierce also decided to rub some salt in their wounds by clowning around on his Instagram Story after the game.

Pierce posted a video of himself laughing hysterically at the Knicks and their fans. “I told y’all, dawg,” he said. “Y’all delusional. Y’all so delusional. Maybe next year. Or maybe never.”

You can see the full clip of Pierce below.

Paul Pierce trolling New York Knicks fans after losing the first two games at home vs. Indiana:



“I told y’all, dawg! Y’all so delusional! Maybe next year… or, maybe never…”



Thoughts?



Via. @paulpierce34 pic.twitter.com/ekkhKeCawf — Courtside Buzz (@CourtsideBuzzX) May 24, 2025

Pierce, who was Atlantic Division rivals with the Knicks for almost his entire NBA career, was deep in his feelings after the Knicks eliminated his beloved Celtics during the second round of this year’s playoffs. He heard plenty of arrogrant comments from New York fans in the wake of that series, which led to Pierce making some very salty comments over social media.

But now, Pierce is getting to dine on the other end of the table. While the Knicks still have a bit of life in the Eastern Conference Finals, it looks bleak for them now that they are going on the road trailing 0-2 to the Pacers. As such, Pierce is more than happy to point and laugh at the Knicks and their fans right now.