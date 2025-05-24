Larry Brown Sports

Knicks fans in shambles after going down 0-2 to the Pacers

Knicks fans looking disappointed

New York Knicks fans were not in a good place Friday after watching their team drop the first two games of the Eastern Conference Finals.

The Indiana Pacers withstood every Knicks punch to win Game 2 at Madison Square Garden in New York City, N.Y. The Pacers overcame a 36-point, 11-assist outing from Jalen Brunson to win the road contest 114-109.

The loss puts the Knicks in a historically precarious position. Teams that have gone down 0-2 to start the conference finals are 1-33 to come back and win the series. In the 17 times that the higher-seeded team has dropped their first two home games, they have never gone on to advance.

While the Knicks are very much still alive in the series, the team’s fan base was understandably in poor spirits. Several fans were shown late in the broadcast looking like they had the weight of the world on their shoulders.

Hollywood A-lister Timothée Chalamet, who has turned into the unofficial face of Knicks fandom in this postseason run, could not hide disappointment from his courtside seat.

Knicks fans were riding high entering the series after breaking a 24-year conference finals drought. The celebrations from the fan base throughout this postseason alone have been legendary.

But with the team two games away from crashing out short of an NBA Finals appearance, the euphoria has died down quite a bit.

