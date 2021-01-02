Paul Westphal receives tributes after dying from brain cancer

Basketball legend Paul Westphal received tributes online after dying Saturday at the age of 70 due to brain cancer.

Westphal was an All-Star player and NBA champion during his playing career, and he was also a highly successful head coach. He played from 1972-1984 and won a title with the Boston Celtics in 1974. Westphal also played for the Phoenix Suns, Seattle SuperSonics and New York Knicks.

As a coach, Westphal began his career at Southwestern Baptist Bible College, then moved to Grand Canyon University, and he became an assistant with the Phoenix Suns. Westphal took over as head coach of the Suns in 1992 and led them to the NBA Finals in his first season. He also had stints coaching Seattle and Sacramento, in addition to Pepperdine in college.

My dear friend, NBA Hall of Famer Paul Westphal, passed away today. He was 70, and had been diagnosed with brain cancer last year. He was a splendid husband, father, grandfather, player, coach, friend, and man of faith. God now receives into His arms a most honored guest. — Mike Lupica (@MikeLupica) January 2, 2021

Westy will not be immortalized for just playing basketball. He will be remembered for how he lived his life, and how he treated others. Rest In Peace, Westy — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) January 2, 2021

You know the old cliche, “He was a better person than he was a player?” That the Gospel truth about Hall of Famer Paul Westphal. He died this morning from the effects of a brain tumor. — Bob Ryan (@GlobeBobRyan) January 2, 2021

RIP to Naismith Hall of Famer Paul Westphal, who passed away at age 70. Westphal was a star player for Aviation HS and the USC Trojans before a long career in the NBA. Such sad news. pic.twitter.com/juGREO018K — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) January 2, 2021

Paul Westphal spent the last few months of his life surrounded my so many people that loved him. It became a weekly thing to check his Facebook page, see who stopped by and read the story behind their friendship or a life adventure. It always brought me to tears. (1/3) #12Sports pic.twitter.com/6trf1okhbx — Cameron Cox (@CamCox12) January 2, 2021

RIP Paul Westphal — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) January 2, 2021

Condolences to the Family of a great former NBA player Paul Westphal.

A great player and better human being. Rest Easy. https://t.co/P5SSZcN7qy — Alex English (@AlexEnglish_2) January 2, 2021

RIP to the legend Paul Westphal. One of the nicest, laid back, generous, brightest people on earth. One of a kind. Was lucky to have spent time with him in Brooklyn. Went out of his way to encourage and help a young kid. Never forgot it. Prayers and love to his family. — Steve Jones Jr. (@stevejones20) January 2, 2021

Westphal was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2019.

