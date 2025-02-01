Pelicans get devastating news on Dejounte Murray

The New Orleans Pelicans’ nightmare season got even worse Friday with the latest news on Dejounte Murray.

Murray missed a shot in the first quarter of the Pelicans’ Friday matchup against the Boston Celtics at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, La. The All-Star guard grabbed his own miss then immediately fell to the ground with a non-contact injury.

Dejounte Murray was helped to the locker room after suffering an apparent non-contact injury on this play 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4HVeiNwduI — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 1, 2025

Murray had to be carried into the locker room by two members of the team’s medical staff. Reports emerged shortly after that Murray had suffered a torn Achilles tendon that will end his season.

New Orleans Pelicans guard Dejounte Murray has suffered a season-ending torn Achilles tendon, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/HlRNXoYPzJ — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 1, 2025

Murray averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 7.4 assists across 31 games in his first year with the Pelicans.

The Pelicans have dealt with injury woes to all three of the team’s All-Stars. Murray previously missed a full month of games after fracturing his left hand during New Orleans’ season opener against the Chicago Bulls.

Brandon Ingram has been dealing with an ankle injury and has yet to play since early December. Zion Williamson has only suited up for 13 games this season due to various medical issues.

Williamson has taken issue with how the Pelicans have handled his recovery process.

With the team’s season in the gutter, the Pelicans are reportedly be considering some drastic changes ahead of the trade deadline.