Former All-Star says Heat need to get rid of Pat Riley

A former NBA All-Star is dialing up the heat on the Miami Heat and Pat Riley.

The Heat lost to the New York Knicks on Monday to fall to 29-39 on the season. It was their 8th straight loss. The team has been performing poorly since trading away Jimmy Butler, who forced his way out prior to the trade deadline after playing in just 25 games this season.

There is talk that Riley’s hard-nosed style had a negative effect on Butler and pushed him out. All that has contributed to an ongoing narrative that Riley is hurting the Heat. Jeff Teague certainly feels that is the case.

Teague, who was an All-Star guard with the Hawks in 2014-2015, hosts a popular “Club 520 Podcast” show. On Tuesday, Teague said the Heat need to get rid of Riley.

“They gotta get rid of Pat Riley, man,” Teague said.

When asked by a co-host if Riley was a problem, Teague answered affirmatively.

“Yes, bro,” he said.

It may be easy to dump on Riley now since Butler is gone and the team is in the dumps. But all that Riley has done for the Heat — and recently — should not be forgotten.

Recall that the Heat lost LeBron James and still became competitive again. Recall that the Heat reached the Eastern Conference finals in three of the last five years. Sure, maybe the split with Butler did not go well, but has Riley not earned the trust that he can build the Heat back into a contender again? He’s proven so many times over the years what he’s capable of. Why would things be any different now? The Heat certainly seem like they will be standing by Riley, who has worked for the team since 1995.