Pelicans guard calls out media for creating ‘fake’ Zion Williamson narratives

One New Orleans Pelicans player smells cap when it comes to the media narratives surrounding star teammate Zion Williamson.

Pelicans guard Tomas Satoransky, who was just acquired by the team this offseason, spoke recently with European outlet Czech Daily. Satoransky, who is of Czech descent, called out the local media for supposedly cooking up fake stories about Williamson being unhappy in New Orleans.

“I have a feeling that some American media which cover the NBA want to break up teams and create fake stories so that something’s happening,” he said. “This one’s dissatisified. This one wants to leave. Most of the time, the truth is elsewhere or in the middle.

“It’s definitely not true that Zion in his third season is thinking about not having good players around him,” Satoransky added. “I’m convinced of it.”

Williamson, the No. 1 overall pick just two years ago, does not even come off his rookie deal until 2023. But that has not stopped reports of Williamson’s alleged unhappiness with the Pelicans from popping up already.

Satoransky is right that superstar players in small markets are subject to all kinds of rumors when the team is losing, not all of which end up being true. But the reporting about Williamson, claiming that his family wants him out of New Orleans, has mostly been coming from reputable sources. Often times, where there is smoke, there is fire.