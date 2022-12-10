 Skip to main content
Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado still salty towards Chris Paul

December 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Jose Alvarado looking on

Apr 19, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) against the Phoenix Suns during game two of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has no love lost for Chris Paul.

Alvarado’s Pelicans were eliminated by CP3’s Phoenix Suns in six games of the first round of the playoffs last season. During the series, a rivalry between the two guards developed. Chris Paul came under fire for kicking Alvarado in the groin.

On Friday, the teams met in New Orleans, and the Pelicans won 128-117. Zion Williamson upset some with the Suns with a big dunk he did at the end to rub things in.

Alvarado played in the game despite a ribs issue and had 20 points in 25 minutes. He said after the game that he was going to play through the injury so long as CP3 was going to be on the other side. He also refused to refer to CP3 by name, according to Pelicans reporter Andrew Lopez.

Alvarado is known for being a pest on the court and an excellent defender. He’s not giving CP3 an inch. He’s not even referring to him by name!

