Pelicans’ Jose Alvarado still salty towards Chris Paul

New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado has no love lost for Chris Paul.

Alvarado’s Pelicans were eliminated by CP3’s Phoenix Suns in six games of the first round of the playoffs last season. During the series, a rivalry between the two guards developed. Chris Paul came under fire for kicking Alvarado in the groin.

On Friday, the teams met in New Orleans, and the Pelicans won 128-117. Zion Williamson upset some with the Suns with a big dunk he did at the end to rub things in.

Alvarado played in the game despite a ribs issue and had 20 points in 25 minutes. He said after the game that he was going to play through the injury so long as CP3 was going to be on the other side. He also refused to refer to CP3 by name, according to Pelicans reporter Andrew Lopez.

Jose Alvarado won’t refer to Chris Paul by name. Asked him if it meant more to fight through the rib contusion this game. “If that person was playing, I’m playing.” Said he wasn’t going to miss this game. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) December 10, 2022

Alvarado is known for being a pest on the court and an excellent defender. He’s not giving CP3 an inch. He’s not even referring to him by name!