Pelicans looking to trade 1 interesting player?

David Griffin may be working the phones again (and not necessarily on the Kevin Durant front).

Christian Clark of NOLA.com reported on Tuesday that the New Orleans Pelicans have explored the possibility of trading guard Devonte’ Graham this offseason. Graham has three years and $36.3 million left on his deal.

The former second-round pick Graham, 27, does lack efficiency but is a nice scorer and distributor when given the touches. He averaged 11.9 points and 4.2 assists per game in 63 starts at point guard last season (though he was a non-factor in the playoffs, seeing just 60 total minutes).

Working against Graham is the emergence of pickpocketing teammate Jose Alvarado. Like Graham, Alvarado is undersized but is a far better defender. That means the Pelicans will likely have to choose between the two guards since playing them together is probably untenable.

New Orleans also has to reintegrate Zion Williamson, a player who alters the entire ecosystem on both ends of the floor, next season. That could all leave Graham on shaky ground, especially after he got into some off-court trouble this summer.