Pelicans’ home playoff game encounters unique scheduling conflict

The New Orleans Pelicans’ unlikely playoff run created an even more unlikely scheduling conflict this week at their home arena.

Smoothie King Center, home of the Pelicans, faced a unique issue because of the team’s first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns. Farrah Yvette of WDSU-TV in New Orleans reported Monday that Smoothie King Center was scheduled to host a No Limit Reunion concert on Friday night at 7 PM local time. However, the Pelicans’ first-round playoff berth meant that they were also hosting Game 3 against the Phoenix Suns at Smoothie King on Friday night at 8:30 PM local time. The conflict was still unresolved at the time of Yvette’s report on Monday morning.

Several hours later though, Smoothie King Center announced the official rescheduling of the No Limit show to an undetermined later date, adding that the NBA holds precedence for the building. Rapper Master P later shared that the concert would take place on Apr. 30 instead.

NEW: @SmoothieKingCtr leaders announce that the No Limit concert will be pushed back. Pels good to Friday night. https://t.co/UWR9fOjwqv pic.twitter.com/AF8ZnpY0ih — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) April 18, 2022

.@MasterPMiller posted about the scheduling conflict. He says the concert is pushed back until April 30th and will now be the Master P Birthday Bash. pic.twitter.com/Nd4YIDtGIC — Farrah Yvette (@farrah_yvette) April 18, 2022

The Pelicans began the NBA season 1-12 and had to win two separate play-in games just to make the playoffs at all. Thus, it appears that they surprised even their home arena by successfully qualifying for the postseason.

While Phoenix is still heavily favored to win the series, which they currently lead 1-0, New Orleans will get to host at least two playoff games this year. As for this funny scheduling crossover between sports and entertainment, it is something that we usually only see with the NFL.