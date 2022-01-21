Pelicans teammates had awesome gesture for rookie Jose Alvarado

Some of Jose Alvarado’s teammates really took care of him over the last week.

Alvarado is a New York native, and his New Orleans Pelicans played in the boroughs over the last week. Alvarado had family nearby that wanted to watch him play. That’s when his teammates stepped up and took care of him.

Pelicans announcer Joel Meyers shared that Josh Hart took care of tickets for Alvarado’s family for the Jan. 15 game at Brooklyn. Teammate Brandon Ingram took care of the tickets for Alvarado’s family for the team’s Jan. 20 game at the Knicks, according to Meyers.

Joel Meyers says on the broadcast that Josh Hart took care of tickets for Jose Alvarado's family for the game in Brooklyn and Brandon Ingram paid for the tickets for tonight's game at MSG. — Andrew Lopez (@_Andrew_Lopez) January 21, 2022

That’s pretty nice.

Alvarado is an undrafted rookie out of Georgia Tech and has played in 18 games this season. He’s seen increased action this month and scored a career-high 7 points in front of his family against the Nets. He topped that with 13 points in 19 minutes against the Knicks, while helping his Pelicans win in Madison Square Garden.

For a kid who played high school ball in Queens, playing well at MSG was a huge deal. Alvarado said on Twitter and in his postgame interview that it was a dream come true.