Pelicans share troubling Zion Williamson injury update

February 12, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Zion Williamson holds a ball

Mar 4, 2020; Dallas, Texas, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) laughs while warming up before the game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Zion Williamson has been sidelined for over a month with a hamstring injury, and the New Orleans Pelicans star will not be back on the court anytime soon.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin announced on Sunday that Williamson suffered a setback while rehabbing from his injury. The former No. 1 overall pick will miss at least a few more weeks after the All-Star break.

Williamson, of course, has battled numerous injuries during his young career. He missed all of last season after undergoing foot surgery. Williamson then got off to a strong start this year and averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists through 29 games before injuring his hamstring on Jan. 2.

The Pelicans have remained in the postseason picture during Williamson’s absence. They entered Sunday with a 29-28 record and in 7th place in the Western Conference.

