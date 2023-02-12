Pelicans share troubling Zion Williamson injury update

Zion Williamson has been sidelined for over a month with a hamstring injury, and the New Orleans Pelicans star will not be back on the court anytime soon.

Pelicans executive vice president of basketball operations David Griffin announced on Sunday that Williamson suffered a setback while rehabbing from his injury. The former No. 1 overall pick will miss at least a few more weeks after the All-Star break.

Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson – sidelined since Jan. 2 with hamstring strain – re-aggravated the injury and is expected to miss additional weeks after All-Star break, David Griffin says. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 12, 2023

Williamson, of course, has battled numerous injuries during his young career. He missed all of last season after undergoing foot surgery. Williamson then got off to a strong start this year and averaged 26.0 points, 7.0 rebounds and 4.6 assists through 29 games before injuring his hamstring on Jan. 2.

The Pelicans have remained in the postseason picture during Williamson’s absence. They entered Sunday with a 29-28 record and in 7th place in the Western Conference.