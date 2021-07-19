Pelicans reportedly want to sign Kyle Lowry

The New Orleans Pelicans have one of the most promising collections of young talent in the NBA, and they may feel that Kyle Lowry would be the perfect player to lead those players going forward.

Lowry is set to become a free agent this summer, and Marc Stein of the New York Times reported on Monday that the Pelicans are planning to pursue the veteran point guard.

Lowry is 35, but there will be high interest in him this summer. He averaged 17.2 points and 7.3 assists per game for the Toronto Raptors this season. You can understand why the Pelicans would feel he could be an asset to Zion Williamson as the former No. 1 overall pick enters his third NBA season.

The Los Angeles Lakers are another team to watch with Lowry. While they do not have much salary cap space, they may have a unique opportunity to acquire Lowry by using one of their own soon-to-be free agents.

Photo: Chensiyuan/Wikimedia via CC-by-S.A. 4.0