Penny Hardaway receiving head coach interest from NBA teams

Could Penny Hardaway make the leap from college coaching to the NBA? He might get an opportunity to do so.

Hardaway is receiving interest from NBA teams, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Thursday. Woj says that teams are gathering intel on Penny and that Hardaway will have a chance to interview for head coach jobs.

Hardaway, 49, played in the NBA from 1993-2007 and was a four-time All-Star as a player. He has been involved in coaching since 2011. He coached at a high school in Memphis and developed recruits and contacts, which allowed him to take the job at his alma mater, Memphis.

Penny has been the head coach at Memphis for three seasons. His team went 20-8 last season and won the NIT.

Hardaway hasn’t exactly blown away the competition at the college level. But maybe his name recognition and NBA playing experience would command respect at the professional level. We definitely know that people are passionate about him.