Penny Hardaway is staying at Memphis and Larry Brown is joining his staff

Penny Hardaway was in consideration for an NBA head coach job, but he is staying at Memphis. He is also making an addition to his staff.

Hardaway said on Tuesday that he will remain at Memphis to continue building the program.

Just got off the phone with Memphis coach Penny Hardaway — who told me he is staying with the Tigers. “I couldn’t step away from what I started. One day it would be a dream to coach in the NBA, and the Orlando Magic, but we still unfinished business at Memphis.” — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 30, 2021

Jeff Goodman also reported that Hardaway is hiring Larry Brown as an assistant coach.

Memphis’ Penny Hardaway is hiring Hall of Fame coach Larry Brown as an assistant coach, sources tell me and @ShamsCharania. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) June 30, 2021

Brown, 80, has extensive coaching experience in both college and the pros. He last served as a head coach at SMU from 2012-2016. Brown is a good coach but frequently has gotten into trouble with the NCAA, which is what happened at SMU.

Hardaway, 49, has been the head coach at Memphis for three seasons. His team went 20-8 last season and won the NIT.