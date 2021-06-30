 Skip to main content
Penny Hardaway is staying at Memphis and Larry Brown is joining his staff

June 29, 2021
by Larry Brown

Penny Hardaway

Penny Hardaway was in consideration for an NBA head coach job, but he is staying at Memphis. He is also making an addition to his staff.

Hardaway said on Tuesday that he will remain at Memphis to continue building the program.

Jeff Goodman also reported that Hardaway is hiring Larry Brown as an assistant coach.

Brown, 80, has extensive coaching experience in both college and the pros. He last served as a head coach at SMU from 2012-2016. Brown is a good coach but frequently has gotten into trouble with the NCAA, which is what happened at SMU.

Hardaway, 49, has been the head coach at Memphis for three seasons. His team went 20-8 last season and won the NIT.

