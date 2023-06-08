Report: Suns considering a Deandre Ayton trade

Parting ways with Chris Paul might not be the only major move in the Phoenix Suns’ future.

On Wednesday, Chris Haynes reported that the Suns plan to waive Paul. Subsequent reports have said that the Suns are still considering multiple options with the veteran point guard.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski also wrote about the Paul situation and said the Suns are weighing their options. In the same article, Woj said that the Suns plan to look into trading Deandre Ayton as well.

Rumors about the Suns potentially trading Ayton have persisted for several years, so this is nothing new. Just this week, another NBA reporter said he thought it was likely the Suns would trade Ayton. Despite the rumors, Phoenix still matched the 4-year, $132.9 million offer sheet Ayton signed with Indiana as a restricted free agent last year.

For two straight years, Ayton has been questioned over the way he behaved towards the end of a playoff series.

Ayton averaged 18.0 points and 10.0 rebounds per game this season. The 24-year-old center has played five seasons in the league since being drafted No. 1 overall in 2018. He has averaged a double-double in every season.

For what it’s worth, new Suns head coach Frank Vogel praised Ayton while speaking with the media this week.