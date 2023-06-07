Suns make massive decision on Chris Paul’s future

The Chris Paul era in Phoenix is officially coming to an end.

Chris Haynes of TNT reported Wednesday that the Suns have notified the 12-time All-Star Paul that he will be waived. As a result, Paul is now set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer.

Paul, who recently turned 38, had been Phoenix’s starting point guard (as well as their top veteran leader) for the last three seasons. He averaged 15.1 points and 9.5 assists per game over his Suns career, helping the team make an NBA Finals appearance in 2021. Paul also made two All-Star teams and two All-NBA teams in Phoenix, even leading the NBA in assists in 2021-22.

That is a stunning decision for the Suns since it seemed they were intent on keeping Paul just as recently as a few weeks ago. But the timing makes sense since the veteran only has a partial guarantee of $15.8 million for next year (which would have become a fully guaranteed $30.8 million by June 28).

While Paul is still a talented starting-caliber player, he will be entering his 19th NBA season and is unreliable in the playoffs due to his being so injury-prone. Now the Suns will be moving in a different direction at point guard to begin the Frank Vogel era (with this rumored target maybe being an option).