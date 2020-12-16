This photo of James Harden is going viral

A photo of James Harden from the Houston Rockets’ preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday is going viral.

The photo shows Harden in his warmups and appearing to look heavier than usual.

James Harden is on a hungry strike til the Rockets trade him. pic.twitter.com/naroibHoNJ — Bunkie Perkins (@BunkiePerkins) December 16, 2020

The photo of Harden strongly resembled Kendrick Perkins, which was not lost on folks on social media. They had plenty of jokes.

James Harden starting to look like Kendrick Perkins #Rockets pic.twitter.com/15KXclCLtz — StateLine Sports (@statelinesportz) December 16, 2020

James Harden managed to transform to Kendrick Perkins pic.twitter.com/VY9He8cYsd — PMT memes (@PardonMyMeme) December 16, 2020

Kendrick Perkins thinks he’s slick swapping places with Harden pic.twitter.com/7sLPA3sncD — Filip Dim (@FilipmyCup) December 16, 2020

James Harden showing off his Kendrick Perkins’ Diet. pic.twitter.com/RMwCSVvxXF — Waterworld (@unleashedtoo11) December 16, 2020

Considering Perkins was listed at 6-foot-10 and 270 pounds when he played, resembling him is not a good sign for Harden.

Harden has been viewed by some as “overweight,” though that seems to be more the product of deception than anything else. You don’t consistently average a league-high 38.1 minutes per game as Harden did during his career without being in fantastic shape. But Harden has been doing some partying lately, so he may not be in his best shape as of yet.