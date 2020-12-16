 Skip to main content
This photo of James Harden is going viral

December 15, 2020
by Larry Brown

James Harden

A photo of James Harden from the Houston Rockets’ preseason game against the San Antonio Spurs on Tuesday is going viral.

The photo shows Harden in his warmups and appearing to look heavier than usual.

The photo of Harden strongly resembled Kendrick Perkins, which was not lost on folks on social media. They had plenty of jokes.

Considering Perkins was listed at 6-foot-10 and 270 pounds when he played, resembling him is not a good sign for Harden.

Harden has been viewed by some as “overweight,” though that seems to be more the product of deception than anything else. You don’t consistently average a league-high 38.1 minutes per game as Harden did during his career without being in fantastic shape. But Harden has been doing some partying lately, so he may not be in his best shape as of yet.

