Pistons targeting ex-Monty Williams Suns player?

The Detroit Pistons may be on their way to becoming Phoenix North.

Veteran NBA writer Marc Stein wrote this week to his Substack page that Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson is “prominent” and “rising” on the Pistons’ list of free agent targets this offseason. Johnson will soon officially become a restricted free agent.

The link for Johnson in Detroit is obvious. He played under new Pistons coach Monty Williams on the Phoenix Suns for four seasons, blossoming into a fantastic two-way forward. Johnson played big roles off the bench for the Suns in their 2021 Finals run and in their subsequent 64-win season. He then won Phoenix’s starting forward job this past season before being traded to Brooklyn as part of the Kevin Durant blockbuster.

Johnson, 27, averaged 16.6 points and 4.8 rebounds a game on his typically strong defense after being acquired by the Nets, setting himself up for a nice summer payday. Though the Nets have full matching rights on Johnson, the Pistons, who currently have the second-lowest payroll of any NBA team for next season, can put forth a very competitive offer sheet. As such, Johnson may be the latest Detroit addition that Williams has his fingerprints all over.