Ex-Rockets coach Stephen Silas lands fitting new NBA job

Stephen Silas is back on his feet less than two months after being fired by the Houston Rockets.

According to a report on Monday by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Silas has agreed to join the Detroit Pistons as an assistant coach. Silas will be the top assistant under new head coach Monty Williams, Wojnarowski adds.

The 49-year-old Silas spent the last three seasons as coach of the Rockets. But tasked with overseeing a total rebuild as a first-time head coach, Silas posted a miserable record of 59-177 (.250) overall. By the end of this season, some unflattering claims were emerging about Silas’ ability to lead his team, and he was eventually fired in April.

A return to an assistant coaching role is a fitting one for Silas, who thrived in his two-decade career as an assistant (with six different NBA teams) before becoming head coach of the Rockets. The Pistons, in particular, are also a fitting landing spot for Silas, who is close with Williams and shared a very touching moment with him after a game earlier this year.