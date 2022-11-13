Look: Pistons’ Hamidou Diallo had big mistake on his jersey

The Detroit Pistons have all the looks of a 3-11 team right now, from the players to the equipment staff.

Pistons swingman Hamidou Diallo took the floor for Saturday’s home game against the Boston Celtics with an embarrassing misspelling on his jersey. Instead of “Diallo,” somebody got the “i” and the “a” mixed up so that the back of his jersey read, “Daillo.” Take a look at the glaring mistake.

They really spelled Hamidou Diallo's name wrong 😅 pic.twitter.com/LEtaKGTkyq — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 13, 2022

Diallo is in his fifth NBA season and even became somewhat of a household name when he won the Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in 2019. Yet still, nobody could be bothered to spell-check his jersey before sending it out to Diallo’s locker before the game.

The 24-year-old Diallo finished with just five points on 2-for-9 shooting against the Celtics, so it turns out that “Hamidou Daillo” is not, in fact, a better basketball player than Hamidou Diallo. On the bright side, Diallo’s jersey was not as badly botched as this NBA jersey once was.