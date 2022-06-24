 Skip to main content
Pistons reportedly decide on Jaden Ivey’s future amid trade rumors

June 23, 2022
by Alex Evans
Jaden Ivey at Purdue

Feb 20, 2022; West Lafayette, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers guard Jaden Ivey (23) prepares to shoot a free throw during the second half against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Mackey Arena. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Pistons drafted Purdue guard Jaden Ivey Thursday with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and they have no intention of trading him.

After the Pistons selected Ivey, reports surfaced that multiple teams were were attempting to trade for him. One of those teams was the New York Knicks. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks were actively trying to land Ivey.

Any notion of a trade taking place was quickly shut down. Yahoo’s Vince Goodwill reported that the Pistons were keeping Ivey.

Ivey will pair with Cade Cunningham in a Detroit backcourt that will try to help the Pistons improve on their 23-59 record last season. Cunningham, who finished third in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season, averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. In two seasons at Purdue, Ivey averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Ivey had a breakout season in 2021, averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, and was named to the 2021-22 John R. Wooden Award All-American team.

While the Pistons aren’t exactly close to being a contender, Ivey is likely happy that he didn’t get drafted by another team with a top-five pick.

