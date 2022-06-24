Pistons reportedly decide on Jaden Ivey’s future amid trade rumors

The Detroit Pistons drafted Purdue guard Jaden Ivey Thursday with the fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, and they have no intention of trading him.

After the Pistons selected Ivey, reports surfaced that multiple teams were were attempting to trade for him. One of those teams was the New York Knicks. According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Knicks were actively trying to land Ivey.

Opposing teams say NYK remains active in trying to make a trade to obtain Jaden Ivey, who was drafted by Detroit. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 24, 2022

Part of Knicks’ pursuit of Jaden Ivey after he was taken by DET had depended on which players are there at No. 11, sources say. — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) June 24, 2022

Any notion of a trade taking place was quickly shut down. Yahoo’s Vince Goodwill reported that the Pistons were keeping Ivey.

“We’re keeping Ivey”- source tells Yahoo Sports on Jaden Ivey — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) June 24, 2022

Ivey will pair with Cade Cunningham in a Detroit backcourt that will try to help the Pistons improve on their 23-59 record last season. Cunningham, who finished third in the NBA Rookie of the Year voting last season, averaged 17.4 points, 5.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game. In two seasons at Purdue, Ivey averaged 14.9 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. Ivey had a breakout season in 2021, averaging 17.3 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists, and was named to the 2021-22 John R. Wooden Award All-American team.

While the Pistons aren’t exactly close to being a contender, Ivey is likely happy that he didn’t get drafted by another team with a top-five pick.