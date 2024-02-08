Pistons part ways with former top-10 pick

Amid their disastrous season, the Detroit Pistons are finally cutting their losses on one significant NBA Draft bust.

The Pistons are releasing guard Killian Hayes, according to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. Hayes was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2020 NBA Draft, but never developed into what the Pistons hoped he would.

The Detroit Pistons are releasing 2020 No. 7 pick Killian Hayes, sources tell me and @JLEdwardsIII. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

Hayes was general manager Troy Weaver’s first draft pick after joining the Pistons, and the choice turned out to be a regrettable one. The 22-year-old flashed some playmaking ability, but never developed much of a scoring touch, averaging just 8.1 points per game over parts of four seasons in the NBA. His career field goal percentage sits at just 38.2 percent, and he has been a non-factor from beyond the arc at 27.7 percent.

To make matters worse, Hayes was drafted ahead of standouts like Tyrese Haliburton, Tyrese Maxey, and Devin Vassell, all of whom would have done a lot more for Detroit’s rebuilding efforts than Hayes has.

The Pistons are just 7-43 and are very clearly cleaning house at the trade deadline. Draft busts like Hayes are a big reason why they are in the position they are in, and to outright release him without getting anything of value for him is indicative of just how much dead weight their roster has been carrying.