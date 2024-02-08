Knicks land 20-ppg scorer in trade with Pistons

The Detroit Pistons have decided to be sellers at the trade deadline, after all, and they are sending one of their top scorers to the New York Knicks.

Veteran forward Bojan Bogdanovic has been traded from Detroit to the Knicks, according to multiple reports. New York is also bringing back Alec Burks, who was with the Knicks for two years before being traded to the Pistons ahead of the 2022-23 season.

The Pistons are getting Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round draft picks in the trade.

Full trade, per ESPN Sources:

Knicks: Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks

Pistons: Quentin Grimes, Malachi Flynn, Evan Fournier, Ryan Arcidiacono and two second-round picks. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

Bogdanovic was sidelined for more than a month with a calf injury to start the season, but he picked up right where he left off when he returned in December. The 34-year-old is averaging 20.2 points per game and shooting 41.5% from 3-point range.

Burks has averaged 12.6 points while playing 21 minutes per game off the bench with the Pistons.

A report two months ago claimed the Pistons did not want to trade Bogdanovic and believed his return could give them a boost, but they have won only a handful of games since.

The Knicks were 33-18 and in fourth place in the Eastern Conference entering Thursday. They were reportedly hesitant to make deadline moves for one big reason, but they found a way to add quality veteran scorers without much compromise.