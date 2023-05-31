Report: Pistons making huge effort to land 1 top head coach

The Detroit Pistons have one of the three remaining head coaching openings in the NBA, and are apparently going all-out to land one of the biggest names available.

The Pistons are aggressively pursuing former Phoenix Suns coach Monty Williams, according to Shams Charania and James L. Edwards III of The Athletic. The franchise is willing to offer Williams as much as $10 million annually to take the job, which would make him one of the highest-paid coaches in the league.

Williams had initially told teams he was interested in taking a year off after being fired by the Suns. The Pistons are clearly trying to sway him with a big money offer, though Williams is still owed roughly $21 million from Phoenix.

A previous report indicated that the Pistons had unsuccessfully made a major offer to Williams, so it would appear likely that they have increased it if the rumors are persisting.

Williams was also linked to the Milwaukee Bucks, but they ultimately went in a different direction. He has not been heavily linked to the Toronto Raptors, so his choices are likely to come down to either Detroit or a year off.