Pistons will hold Blake Griffin out while pursuing trade, buyout

The Detroit Pistons are off to an 8-19 start this year and have clearly entered a rebuilding phase, and they are not going to ask Blake Griffin to continue to be a part of it.

Pistons general manager Troy Weaver told ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski on Monday that Griffin and the team have agreed that the star forward will remain out of the lineup while Detroit pursues trade possibilities. If a trade can’t be worked out, it’s possible the two sides could discuss a buyout agreement.

“After extensive conversation with Blake’s representatives, it has been determined that we will begin working to facilitate a resolution regarding his future with the team that maximizes the interests of both parties,” Weaver said. “We respect all the effort Blake has put forth in Detroit and his career and will work to achieve a positive outcome for all involved.”

Griffin said in a statement to ESPN that he is “grateful” that the Pistons understand what he wants to accomplish in his career and that they are helping him work toward those goals.

Griffin is owed $36.6 million this season and $39 million in 2021-2022, so he won’t be easy to trade. The Pistons want to play some of their younger players, which is why they are reportedly open to buyout talks if they can’t find a trade partner for Griffin.

We know of at least one team that was linked to a potential Griffin trade during the offseason, so they could circle back now that the Pistons have made the six-time All-Star available.