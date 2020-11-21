Nuggets shoot down Blake Griffin sign-and-trade rumor

The Denver Nuggets reportedly have shot down rumors of a possible Blake Griffin sign-and-trade deal.

The Detroit Pistons’ moves in free agency led to some speculation that they were setting up for a sign-and-trade deal with the Nuggets involving Griffin. They agreed to a three-year, $25 million deal with Mason Plumlee, who spent the last four seasons with Denver. They also agreed to a 3-year, $60 million deal with Jerami Grant, another former Nuggets player.

A few reporters noted that the amounts the Pistons are signing both Nuggets players for would fit in with a sign-and-trade deal for Griffin, who is making $36.6 million next season.

FYI The reported deals for Grant and Plumlee are exactly enough to do a sign-and-trade for Blake Griffin. — John Hollinger (@johnhollinger) November 21, 2020

The rumor of a sign-and-trade began to spread in the NBA Twitter community, but a Nuggets source told The Denver Post’s Mike Singer that such a move is “definitely not happening.”

Asked #Nuggets source about Blake Griffin sign-and-trade: "That's definitely not happening." — Mike Singer (@msinger) November 21, 2020

What will the Pistons end up doing from here? It’s hard to figure at the moment. They have comically loaded up on big men and still owe Griffin a ton.

Perhaps they will find a way to move on from him this offseason.