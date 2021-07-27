PJ Washington deletes tweet amid drama with girlfriend Brittany Renner

PJ Washington appears to be in some bad shape with girlfriend Brittany Renner.

Washington and Renner welcomed a baby boy on May 5. But two months later, their relationship seems to be over.

Washington and Renner unfollowed each other on Instagram this month. They also scrubbed photos of the other from their respective accounts.

Last week, they both posted messages on their Instagram Story seemingly addressing the relationship. Renner shared a message expressing optimism that something better might be coming. Washington seemed to take a shot at Renner.

“You can never build a kingdom with someone who still craves attention from the village,” Washington wrote.

Then on Monday, Washington seemed to address the relationship again.

He wrote “you was faking it all along,” but later deleted the tweet.

What does this all mean? Many people thought the tweet was about Renner and that Washington feels like he was duped by the woman. They just had a child together and are now broken up and will have to arrange difficulties such as child support and custody. Many also think Washington got played by the Renner, suggesting she targeted him.

Aye see nah this is weird Brittany Renner was preying on pj Washington he was 18 playing at Kentucky she was 26 about to be 27 tf does a 27 year old have in common with somebody who just graduated high school pic.twitter.com/AIcucuS8py — mar_bizzy (@kamarblaze) July 26, 2021

Renner has said on video before how easy it is for a woman to capture money from an athlete.

Washington is 22 and just completed his second season in the NBA after playing at Kentucky in college. The 2019 first-round pick averaged 12.9 points per game with the Hornets last season.