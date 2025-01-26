Quentin Grimes stared down Celtics player after dunking so hard

Quentin Grimes threw down a huge dunk on Saturday and then showed no mercy to his opponent.

Grimes took a pass just beyond the 3-point line and then drove to the basket for a moster dunk over Luke Kornet late in the third quarter of the Dallas Mavericks-Boston Celtics game at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

After his powerful dunk, Grimes marched towards Kornet and flexed.

That was a huge dunk and gave Mavs fans a reason to celebrate on a night where not much else went the way they wanted.

Dallas lost 122-107. Grimes scored 20 points with 7 rebounds in the loss, though he was a -20 for the game. Kornet had 2 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks and endured being put on a poster by Grimes.