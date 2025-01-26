 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 25, 2025

Quentin Grimes stared down Celtics player after dunking so hard

January 25, 2025
by Larry Brown
Read

Article Tags

Luke Kornetmonster dunksQuentin Grimes

Quentin Grimes flexes

Quentin Grimes threw down a huge dunk on Saturday and then showed no mercy to his opponent.

Grimes took a pass just beyond the 3-point line and then drove to the basket for a moster dunk over Luke Kornet late in the third quarter of the Dallas Mavericks-Boston Celtics game at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

After his powerful dunk, Grimes marched towards Kornet and flexed.

That was a huge dunk and gave Mavs fans a reason to celebrate on a night where not much else went the way they wanted.

Dallas lost 122-107. Grimes scored 20 points with 7 rebounds in the loss, though he was a -20 for the game. Kornet had 2 points, 10 rebounds, 5 assists and 2 blocks and endured being put on a poster by Grimes.