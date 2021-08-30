Rajon Rondo agrees to 1-year deal with Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to stockpile former All-Stars this offseason, and Rajon Rondo is the latest.

Rondo, who reached a buyout agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

Rajon Rondo plans to sign a one-year, $2.6M deal with the Lakers upon clearing waivers today, sources tell ESPN. He agreed to a contract buyout with Memphis on Saturday. Rondo will still make his full $7.5M salary this season between buyout and new deal. https://t.co/ehFzHb6pVC — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 30, 2021

After they sign Rondo, the Lakers will have six players on their roster who were named All-Stars in 2012. As ESPN’s Matt Williams notes, Anthony Davis wasn’t even in the league at that time.

LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, Marc Gasol, Dwight Howard, Russell Westbrook and Rajon Rondo were all All-Stars in 2012, the season before Anthony Davis came to the NBA. Now they are all teammates in Los Angeles. https://t.co/ncxLACF7O5 — Matt Williams (@StatsWilliams) August 30, 2021

The 35-year-old Rondo was previously with the Lakers for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. He split time last year between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to Memphis this summer as part of the Patrick Beverley-Eric Bledsoe swap. He won a title with the Lakers two seasons ago.