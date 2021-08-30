 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditMonday, August 30, 2021

Rajon Rondo agrees to 1-year deal with Lakers

August 30, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Rajon Rondo

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to stockpile former All-Stars this offseason, and Rajon Rondo is the latest.

Rondo, who reached a buyout agreement with the Memphis Grizzlies over the weekend, has agreed to a one-year deal with the Lakers, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports.

After they sign Rondo, the Lakers will have six players on their roster who were named All-Stars in 2012. As ESPN’s Matt Williams notes, Anthony Davis wasn’t even in the league at that time.

The 35-year-old Rondo was previously with the Lakers for two seasons from 2018 to 2020. He split time last year between the Atlanta Hawks and the Los Angeles Clippers before being traded to Memphis this summer as part of the Patrick Beverley-Eric Bledsoe swap. He won a title with the Lakers two seasons ago.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus