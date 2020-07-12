Rajon Rondo expected to miss 6-8 weeks with fractured thumb

Rajon Rondo will miss some time for the Los Angeles Lakers after suffering a hand injury on Sunday night.

Rondo suffered a fractured right thumb during practice on Sunday night and will miss 6-8 weeks, according to the team.

That injury timeline will likely lead Rondo to miss the final eight regular season games before the playoffs begin. The Lakers are set to play the Clippers on July 30 for their first of the final eight regular season games being played for seeding. Their final regular season game is scheduled for Aug. 30.

Based on this timeline, Rondo could be ready to return to the team around the second round of the playoffs.

Rondo has averaged 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 20.5 minutes per game over 48 contests this season. His absence would likely result in more playing time for Alex Caruso.