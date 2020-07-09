LeBron James jokingly compares heading to bubble to doing prison sentence

Many NBA teams and players are heading to the NBA bubble in Orlando and sharing their reactions. That includes LeBron James, whose Los Angeles Lakers will be among the favorites to win the championship when play begins.

Only for James, leaving for the Orlando bubble did not give him the best feeling. James jokingly compared leaving for the bubble to heading to serve a prison sentence.

“Just left the crib to head to the bubble. S— felt like I’m headed to do a bid man! Fr. Hated to leave the #JamesGang” he wrote on Twitter (tweet edited for profanity).

“Do a bid” is slang for serving a prison sentence.

There aren’t too many prison sentences that involve staying at a nice hotel and having first-class amenities and entertainment like they will in Orlando. Still, the thought of being restricted in the ability to move freely, go where you want, see who you want, and to be without family, means those participating are making sacrifices in order to try completing the basketball season.