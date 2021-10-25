Rajon Rondo gives his side of incident with ejected fan

Rajon Rondo gave his side of the incident between him and a fan that resulted in an ejection.

Rondo’s Los Angeles Lakers lost on Friday night to the Phoenix Suns 115-105 at Staples Center in Los Angeles. During the third quarter of the game, Rondo pointed at a fan sitting courtside and asked security to remove the fan.

Rondo had his finger pointed very close to the fan’s face in a manner similar to the way one would point a gun. He even mimicked pulling the trigger a few times.

The fan didn’t like having Rondo’s finger pointed so close to his face and swatted it away (video here).

Rondo on Saturday denied making a gun motion at the fan intentionally. The Lakers veteran did not disclose what was said between the two men. He said that he wanted the fan ejected.

Rondo doesn't think this is any evidence of rising evidence of bad interactions between players and fans. "I think this was isolated. I don't compare it to things that happened in the past." — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 23, 2021

The NBA should weigh in on the matter. There needs to be a good reason for ejecting a fan from a game, well beyond a player’s subjective wishes.

Did the fan cross the line? Did they say something wholly inappropriate? Or was the fan just getting in Rondo’s head and he didn’t like that? That needs to be disclosed.

The fan may very well have crossed a line. But at this point, Rondo looks bad for pointing his finger in the fan’s face and getting him removed.