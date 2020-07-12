pixel 1
Report: Rajon Rondo suffered ‘significant’ hand injury

July 12, 2020
by Larry Brown

Rajon Rondo suffered a “significant” hand injury during a team practice on Sunday night, according to a report.

ESPN’s Dave McMenamin and Malika Andrews reported about the injury and say Rondo underwent an evaluation of his hand and thumb, and that more should be known on Monday about the extent of the injury.

Rondo, 34, is one of the point guards on the Los Angeles Lakers’ depth chart, along with Alex Caruso and Quinn Cook. He is averaging 7.1 points, 3.0 rebounds and 5.0 assists in 20.5 minutes per game over 48 contests this season.

Caruso would likely see additional time if Rondo has to miss any game action. The NBA is set to resume its season later this month, with the first games set to be played on July 30. The Lakers are scheduled to meet the Clippers as one of the two showcase games on July 30.

